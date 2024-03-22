Chatorkhand [Gilgit Baltistan], March 22 (ANI): The students of Government Inter College Chatorkhand in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday protested outside their college premises on Friday, raising various issues that created major problems in their learning process.

During the protest, several students come out on the roads. One of the female students stated, "There is no set system in this college since day one. The principal has been continuously absent for the last five days. Additionally, there is an improper bus facility for the students. Our students have to walk for long distances, and the only bus that is barely working is very small, most of the students need to stand during the entire journey".

Additionally, she also complained that "we don't have permanent teachers in our college, most of the faculty here comprises of guest teachers who already work in other schools. Or leave us at once if they get higher pay. We have already wasted about two months because of this problem".

Another student stated that one of our buses was given to another college. And because of this, we have to suffer a lot. Although the Tehsildar has promised to resolve our issues within ten days. But if the issues of the students are not resolved then we will be forced to organise such a protest again shortly.

Previously, similar protests were organised in other parts Gilgit-Baltistan over insufficient educational infrastructure. The protestors at that time had raised alarm over the non-payment of salaries, a severe shortage of teaching staff in several schools, improper rules regarding the promotion of teaching personnel and not following mutually agreed upon conditions.

A representative of teachers and students at the protest stated, "They give us fake promises, we demand the education department send us more teachers but none of our demands have been met. The only ones responsible for such ignorance are the corrupt officials of the education department. We have never demanded anything wrong; they have forced us to protest. We are very worried about the future of our kids. Hence, we have always believed that education will always be our priority. As only education can end our struggles and problems".

"Today, these ignorant authorities have forced us to come to them and protest for our rights. They are wasting the precious time of these kids, which must be invested in their studies," he added.

Raising their concerns, the protestors said, "In a previous discussion with the authorities, some of our colleagues in GB were awarded the 16th pay scale after a court order. However, the higher authorities in Gilgit Baltistan are not ready to uphold the court's orders. Hence, we are forced to organize a protest for putting our demands in front of these authorities." (ANI)

