Colombo, Apr 28 (PTI) A flight, belonging to Sri Lanka's Fitsair, carrying 143 passengers from Chennai to Colombo was on Friday diverted to the country's southern province's Mattala airport due to inclement weather, aviation officials said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Colombo international airport at 4 pm when the area was experiencing heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning.

However, the flight was diverted to Mattala airport.

The duty manager at the Mattala airport said that the flight will return to Colombo when the weather conditions return to normal.

