Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 9 (ANI/WAM): Athletes from Commando Group delivered outstanding performances on the second day of the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, which is being held at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi with the participation of athletes from clubs and academies from around the world.

As athletes in the Youth, Teen, and Masters divisions took to the mats on Saturday, Commando Group showcased their dominance, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club settled for second place and AFNT finished in third place.

Also Read | Ukraine Not Ready for NATO Membership, Says US President Joe Biden Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the three-day championship kicked off in style on Friday with captivating competitions in the kids, infant, and junior categories. Sharjah Self Defence Sports claimed the top spot on Day 1, with UAEJJ Arena and Palms Sports securing second and third places, respectively. The competitions will continue tomorrow, featuring matches between amateurs and professionals, adding to the excitement of the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Today's competitions were attended by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJJF, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAEJJF; Brigadier General Muhammad Humaid Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation; Mansour Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation, and Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club.

Also Read | US Plane Crash Video: Six People Dead As Aircraft Crashes Into Field and Bursts Into Flames in California.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri said, "The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship has once again demonstrated its stature as a prestigious event. It attracts elite athletes from both local and international arenas."

"Abu Dhabi is continuously cementing its position as a global leader in the field of jiu-jitsu, playing a pivotal role in developing sport worldwide. The championships organised by the UAEJJF, in collaboration with the AJP, have emerged as premier destinations for elite world champions aspiring to reach the pinnacle of the game. A compelling testament to this is the diverse participation of athletes from 64 different countries." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)