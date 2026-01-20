Bhubaneswar, January 20: A devastating fire tore through the Unit-I Haat in Bhubaneswar during the early hours of Tuesday, destroying over 40 shops and resulting in the loss of goods worth lakhs of rupees. The blaze reportedly erupted around 1:30 am, originating near an idol shop before rapidly spreading through the densely packed commercial hub. The situation was further complicated by exploding LPG cylinders and the presence of highly inflammable plastic materials. A massive emergency response followed, with 13 fire tenders and 80 personnel battling the inferno for several hours. While the market suffered extensive property damage, officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported. A preliminary investigation is underway, with authorities suspecting an electrical short circuit as the possible cause. Actor Abhinav Shukla Slams NDRF, Fire Dept After 27-Year-Old Dies in Noida Rescue Delay (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Bhubaneswar’s Unit-I Haat

VIDEO | Odisha: Over 40 shops were gutted and goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a major fire at Unit-I Haat in Bhubaneswar early on Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1.30 am and over 13 fire tenders and 80 personnel took hours to douse the inferno, they said, adding… pic.twitter.com/0T8wWRbQuI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2026

