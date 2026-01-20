Former Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage stepped out in a polished new look over the weekend, drawing attention at the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards in Atlanta, Georgia. The 17-year-old actor attended the prestigious ceremony at The King Center, where he appeared as one of the evening’s presenters. ‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage ‘Heartbroken’ As He Mourns His Grandfather Richard L Armitage’s Passing, Actor Says ‘He Was My Hero’ (View Post)

Iain Armitage Turns Heads With Suit-and-Tie Look - See Post

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A Sophisticated Red Carpet Look

Armitage arrived on the red carpet wearing a tailored grey suit paired with a crisp white collared shirt and a magenta patterned tie. He completed the outfit with subtle accessories, including a silver bracelet, a matching wristwatch, a thick gold ring, and a silver pendant pinned to his lapel. The look marked a noticeable shift from the youthful image many fans associate with the actor. Armitage became widely known for portraying the title role in the CBS series Young Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. He began playing the character at the age of nine and remained on the show for seven seasons until it concluded in 2024. By the time the series wrapped, he was around 15 years old. Since the show’s conclusion, the actor has continued to make public appearances, reflecting his transition into young adulthood. Young Sheldon To Conclude With Season 7, Iain Armitage’s Series Finale Set for May 16 Amid Production Challenges.

Iain Armitage Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iain Armitage (@iain)

Iain Armitage Presents Youth Influencer Award

At this year’s ceremony, Armitage presented the Beloved Community Youth Influencer Award to Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman, founder and CEO of The Dorothyjeanius STEAM Leadership Institute. Other presenters during the evening included Chance the Rapper, Rockmond Dunbar, and Sean Freeman. The event was hosted by Anika Noni Rose and Aldis Hodge, with honorees such as Viola Davis, Billie Eilish and Gloria James also being recognised. Young Sheldon Finale Review: Netizens Bid Emotional Farewell to Iain Armitage's The Big Bang Theory Spinoff After Seven Seasons.

Celebrating Community Leadership

The MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards honour individuals and organisations contributing to social impact, leadership, and community development. Armitage’s participation as a presenter highlighted his growing involvement in public and philanthropic events beyond acting.

