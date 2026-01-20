New Delhi, January 20: Ashwamit Gautam, a 14-year-old digital content creator from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, has broken silence and explained the circumstances surrounding an FIR against him. In an Instagram video on January 19, he said he was briefly detained by the UP police after one of his videos was edited out of context and shared widely on social media with a misleading narrative, leading to registeration of a complaint and subsequent FIR.

"I made a video that was so stinging that it was edited and clipped out of context and made viral on X with false narrative. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged and the police detained me to prevent me from making more videos," Gautam said.

Dismissing claims that the government feared him as a 14-year-old, he compared the action to cases involving prominent figures like activist Sonam Wangchuk and student leader Umar Khalid, suggesting it was an attempt to silence his voice rather than a response to fear.

"People are saying the government got scared of me, but the truth is that the government which sends ED-CBI to big leaders' houses, which can keep people like Sonam Wangchuk and Umar Khalid in jail - why would it be scared of me? This wasn't fear, this was a way to stop my voice," he said.

Ashwamit Gautam Says He Endured Mental Stress

The 14-year-old content creator said the legal action and the detention of his brother caused him mental stress, including sleepless nights and the need for medication. "Section 151 is not a big FIR but the mental pressure from it is huge. My sleep was ruined for nights, I had to take medicines, but the most pain was seeing my brother dragged into all this," he said.

In his concluding remarks, Gautam asserted that the freedom of speech is not served on a plate, but it has to be fought for and earned. During this time, he said, he listened to "295" song by Sidhu Moose Wala. "I felt like that song was made just for me," the minor content creator said.

Details of FIR Against Ashwamit Gautam

According to Gautam, a complaint was lodged under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code by an organization, alleging content that could outrage religious feelings. He was detained under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a provision for preventive arrest to maintain public order.

As a minor, Gautam was released, but his brother was allegedly held in custody for 24 hours and is now required to report to the magistrate's office for six months.

Who Is Ashwamit Gautam?

Ashwamit Gautam is a 14-year-old content creator and social media influencer based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He has gained significant attention for his digital content focused on critical social and economic issues, such as unemployment, inflation, and government policies. As of early 2026, he has built a substantial online presence, particularly on Instagram, where he boasts a following of over 1.9 million followers. His videos often feature sharp commentary on government policies and socioeconomic issues.

