New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that the comfort of friendship and strength of partnership between India and France will illuminate the path forward.

President Murmu made the remarks as she hosted a banquet in honour of the French President Emmanuel Macron at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other dignitaries were present.

In her address, President Murmu said India and France are on a shared journey to the future and added that the two nations are building a future that matters to the people of both nations, especially the youth. She said that the two nations are building a "strong and successful France" and a "secure and developed India."

President Murmu said, "From handicrafts and space, India and France are on a shared journey to the future. Together we are building a future that matters to our people, especially our youth. A future of hope, of equal opportunities, of quality education, of research and innovation, and of a clean environment, we are building a strong and successful France, a secure and developed India, and a world at peace".

"President Macron, along with our Prime Minister, you have outlined an ambitious vision of our partnership for India's Amrit Kaal 2047. Your presence with us today has strengthened our resolve to realize this vision. Today we stand together before the world two great nations, each with a distinct contribution to human progress, independent in our thought, responsible in our actions and sensitive to the needs of the world. I am confident that the comfort of our friendship and the strength of our partnership will illuminate the path forward," she added.

She noted that both nations have influenced each other with specialities. She called the French language a "popular choice" for students in India. She recalled her visit to Puducherry in August and spoke about the union territory's unique confluence of diverse cultural streams. Calling Puducherry a "living bridge" between India and France, President Murmu noted that the architecture and lifestyle of people in the union territory showcase French influence.

President Murmu said, "In matters of food and drink too, we have influenced each other with our specialities. Just as there are impressive scholars of ancient Indian languages and Vedic studies in France, the French language is a popular choice for students in India. If we look towards cinema, we again find ourselves connected, be it the influence of the French New Wave on our most eminent directors or the increasing presence of Indian films and film stars on the Cannes Red Carpet."

"Last year in August, I had the opportunity to visit Puducherry, where I witnessed a unique confluence of diverse cultural streams. The architecture, festivals and lifestyle of the people of Puducherry are part of a vibrant heritage which also reflects the French influence. The people also have a close linkage to the Indian diaspora community of France. While I was there, I felt that indeed, Puducherry is a living bridge between France and India," she added.

Highlighting the ties between India and France, President Murmu said, "This is a historic and memorable moment in many ways. It would rarely have happened that the leaders of two countries have been the guests of honours in each other's successive national day parade and celebrations. There can be no better symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership than 14 July 2023 and 26 January."

She said the two nations have enriched each other through philosophy, literature, art, scriptures, languages, jewellery and textile art. She called Paris a "beloved destination" for Indian tourists.

She stated, "If our troops marching on Champs-Elysees and Kartvaya Path are symbols of our solidarity, the International Day of Yoga at Eiffel Tower or a Dior Fashion show at Gateway of India equally reflect our deep connections. Paris is a beloved destination for Indian tourists. France, in turn, is among the top contributors to tourism earnings in India from abroad. Last year, four major Paris museums hosted Indian exhibitions."

Speaking about the importance of India's Republic Day, She said, "Today is the 75th Republic Day of India. On this very day, India got into force the longest-written constitution of the world, just over two years after gaining independence, making India a Republic. For us Indians, this was not a new system of governance as we had known this concept since millennia ago."

She stressed that the Constitution has shaped India's journey as an independent nation. She stressed that the Constitution has been a guiding beacon of India's social and economic progress.

"This constitution has shaped our journey as an independent nation. It has united the world's largest and most diverse societies. It has knitted together the world's largest democracy and most diverse society. It has been a guiding beacon of our social and economic progress. Liberty, equality, fraternity, justice are at its very foundation.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu expressed satisfaction that both sides have outlined an ambitious vision of our partnership for India's Amrit Kaal and added that this visit has strengthened our resolve to realise this vision."

Earlier in the day, French President Macron participated as the Chief Guest in the 75th Republic Day parade. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi warmly greeted him. French contingents marched alongside Indian forces on the Kartavya Path. (ANI)

