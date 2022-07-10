New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people amid the grave economic crisis and hoped India will continue to assist its people and government.

"The Indian National Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka. The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there," Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

Sonia hoped that India will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation.

"The Congress party expresses its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in this moment of grave crisis and hopes they will be able to overcome it. We hope that India will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation," she said.

She also urged the international community to extend all assistance and support to Sri Lanka.

The Congress reaction came at a time when thousands of protesters stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in the capital of Colombo, forcing him to flee to an unknown location.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa also agreed to step down from his post on Wednesday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was appointed as Prime Minister in May, has announced that he will resign from his post to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens.

The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days. Police have used tear gas and water cannons at times in a disproportionate manner. On occasions, armed forces have also fired live ammunition.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice.

Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages. The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. (ANI)

