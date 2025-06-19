Shaikh Hassan Khan during one of his seven summit climbs (Image: X @ShashiTharoor)

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently intervene and assist Shaikh Hassan Khan, a young mountaineer from his constituency, Thiruvananthapuram, who is reportedly stranded at the 17,000 ft base camp on Mount Denali in Alaska.

Tharoor flagged the issue in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressing deep concern over the "precarious and life-threatening situation" the mountaineer finds himself in, and requested Indian authorities to coordinate with their US counterparts for a timely rescue.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Fantastic Man, Trade Deal Coming' Says US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Indian Prime Minister Modi.

According to the letter, Khan's ascent of Denali is part of a broader campaign to promote global peace and honour Indian armed forces under the banner of "Operation Sindoor."

https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1935400419997663620

Also Read | PM Narendra Expresses Gratitude to Croatia for Backing India's Fight Against Terrorism After Talks With Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

Tharoor described Khan as a "committed and courageous young Indian" whose efforts reflected "exceptional determination, discipline, and a commitment to causes beyond personal achievement."

Highlighting the importance of swift action, Tharoor said he is confident that "with timely intervention and the cooperation of the appropriate American agencies, these young men can be brought to safety."

Taking to X, Tharoor posted, "Sadly the heroic young explorer is now stranded on Mount Denali. My urgent request for help from the Foreign Minister and our diplomats in the US."

In another post, he lauded Khan's accomplishments: "This young man from my constituency, Shaikh Hassan Khan, became the first Keralite (and perhaps the first Indian) to climb the highest peaks of 7 continents on Earth (what he calls his '7 Summits Expedition'). He achieved this feat after climbing Mount Kosciusko, the highest peak in Australia, on 10th November 2024 at 3PM. To celebrate this moment, he hoisted the Indian National Flag there, as he had on every other continent, including Antartica (in pic)."

https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1858366018235912666

"He had already reached the summits of Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Denali, Mount Elbrus, Mount Vinson, and Mount Aconcagua. He also summited Ojos del Salado, the highest active volcano on Earth."

"He says he undertook this '7 Summits Expedition' to spread awareness about climate change and to spread the message of world peace. I helped recommend him for a couple of visas; the rest is entirely his own extraordinary initiative. Well done, Shaikh Hassan! Your MP is proud of you. So should the rest of the country be!"

His remarkable journey now awaits a safe return, as efforts continue to bring him home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)