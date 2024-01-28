Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI/TPS): The US and a number of other countries suspended funding for a UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees after it fired a number of employees accused of participating in Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel.

The firings came after Israel provided intelligence incriminating 12 UNRWA staffers of their participation, including using agency vehicles and facilities as 1,200 Israelis were massacred.

Also Read | Indian Warship Contains Fire Onboard Missile-Hit Cargo Vessel With 22 Crew in Gulf of Aden (Watch Video).

The firing of the 12 employees prompted the US, Canada, Britain, Australia, Italy and Finland to halt their funding.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the UN to dismiss UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini and vowed to prevent the agency from having a role in post-war Gaza.

Also Read | Alien Invasion: US Not Ready for Extraterrestrial Attack, Says Pentagon Watchdog.

"In Gaza's rebuilding, @UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development," Katz tweeted on Saturday.

Asked to comment, Marcus Sheff, CEO of the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), told the Tazpit Press Service, "Sadly, this is not a bug. It is a feature of UNRWA. How many other UNRWA-affiliated terrorists do we think raped, maimed and murdered Israelis on October 7?"

IMPACT-SE is an Israeli non-profit organization that monitors the content in school textbooks, including texts used in UNRWA-run schools in Palestinian refugee camps.

"UNRWA runs the majority of schools in Gaza where it teaches Jihad, martyrdom and the burning of Israelis as a barbecue party. Statistically, the majority of the October 7 terrorists - over 1,500- will have gone to these UNRWA schools where they were systematically radicalized over years," Sheff noted. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)