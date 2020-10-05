Kathmandu [Nepal], October 5 (ANI): With no sign of slow down, COVID-19 cases in Nepal have continued to peak since the end of September as it registered a total of 2,440 new cases in the last 24 hours.

In a regular press briefing, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwor Gautam announced the figures and the all-time high number of fatalities due to coronavirus.

"A total of 13,781 PCR tests were conducted today and the total number of samples tested to date stands at 10,88,229. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,440 new cases were recorded. Out of Kathmandu valley, Kathmandu alone reported 1,178, Bhaktapur 103, and Lalitpur 250- in total, 1,531 new cases were recorded," Dr Jageshwor Gautam said.

Kathmandu Valley logged the highest ever cases of COVID-19 infection in a single day on October 2 with 1,639 new cases.

Capital Kathmandu District alone currently hosts over 10,000 active cases while Bhaktapur has 1,000 and Lalitpur has more than 1,400 active cases, as per the Ministry.

A total of 244 coronavirus-infected people are kept in ICU while 43 are on ventilator in various hospitals across the country. The recovery rate of Nepal currently stands at about 73 percent, the official said.

The Himalayan nation has recorded a total of 89, 263 cases to date, while a total of 65,202 cases of recovery have been registered.

As many as 1,133 people were discharged after being recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the country currently hosts a total of 23,507 active cases with 4,033 people kept under quarantine.

Fatalities due to coronavirus have soared to 554 with all-time high 19 deaths reported from various parts of the Nepal in last 24 hours, the Health Ministry stated. (ANI)

