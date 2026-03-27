Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP party workers and the people of Assam ahead of the upcoming state elections.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will virtually address a rally through the NaMo App on March 30 at 1 PM. The State BJP has urged all party workers and citizens to download and register on the app to take part in this unique and interactive initiative.

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"With a resolute focus on the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, the State Bharatiya Janata Party stands poised to captivate public attention through the dynamic and visionary outreach of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In continuation of his mass engagements across public rallies, the Hon'ble Prime Minister will also directly interact with party karyakartas as well as the people of Assam on 30th March at 1:00 PM. In this regard, the State BJP earnestly calls upon all party workers and the citizens of Assam to download and register on the "NaMo App", thereby becoming an integral part of this unique and interactive initiative," the official press release said.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the upcoming state Legislative Assembly elections.

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Speaking with ANI, the CM exuded pride in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra launched by the party in the state and reflected on the people's participation in it. He further took a jibe at the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal, and said that the BJP has destroyed the "enemies of the state".

"Our Vijay Sankalp Yatra took place, and a large number of people came and blessed us. We are confident that this time, the historic result will be in favour of the BJP. Whatever Ajmal (AIUDF chief) says, politically, we have completely destroyed the power of the enemies of Assam. Next time, I will end the remaining as well," he said.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)