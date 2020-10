New York, October 5: Less than a month remains for theĀ 2020 United States presidential election. The much-awaited polls in the US are scheduled to be held onĀ November 3, 2020. In all three Presidential Debates will be held between incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden. While the first presidentialĀ debate was held on September 29, the secondĀ presidentialĀ debate is scheduled forĀ October 15, 2020 and would be held atĀ the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing ArtsĀ in Miami, Florida.

TheĀ secondĀ presidentialĀ debate is considered as an important one as voters usually decide their preference for the potential President around 15-20 days ahead of the polls.Ā The moderator for the secondĀ presidentialĀ debate will beĀ Steve Scully, the political editor at C-Span and also the host ofĀ Washington Journal.Ā US Elections 2020 Calendar: Presidential Debates, Polling, Results and Inauguration Day ā€” Key Dates to Mark.

Second Presidential Debate: Date, Time and Venue

TheĀ secondĀ presidentialĀ debateĀ is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020. It will be held for 1.5 hours from 9:00ā€“10:30 pm ET (local time), at theĀ Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing ArtsĀ inĀ Miami.Ā This debate will be in the town hall meeting format.Ā TheĀ format of the second presidential debateĀ will be more of a town hall meeting where questions will come from the citizens of the location. The second debate will be moderated by Steve Scully.

Earlier, the debate had originally been scheduled to be held at theĀ Crisler CenterĀ at theĀ University of MichiganĀ inĀ Ann Arbor, Michigan, but the University of Michigan withdrew as a host on June 23, 2020, over public health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.Ā US Presidential Elections 2020: 66% of Voters Don't Expect Winner on Election Night, Says Morning Consult Poll.

The third and final debate will be held on October 22 and will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. It will be held at Belmont University in Nashville.Ā All the debates will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without any commercial breaks.Ā USĀ President Trump and Biden began the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29 with heated exchanges over health care, the coronavirus among other things.Ā The fate for the nextĀ presidential debateĀ is uncertain with theĀ news that US President Donald TrumpĀ tested positive forĀ COVID-19.

