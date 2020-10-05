New York, October 5: Less than a month remains for the 2020 United States presidential election. The much-awaited polls in the US are scheduled to be held on November 3, 2020. In all three Presidential Debates will be held between incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden. While the first presidential debate was held on September 29, the second presidential debate is scheduled for October 15, 2020 and would be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

The second presidential debate is considered as an important one as voters usually decide their preference for the potential President around 15-20 days ahead of the polls. The moderator for the second presidential debate will be Steve Scully, the political editor at C-Span and also the host of Washington Journal. US Elections 2020 Calendar: Presidential Debates, Polling, Results and Inauguration Day — Key Dates to Mark.

Second Presidential Debate: Date, Time and Venue

The second presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020. It will be held for 1.5 hours from 9:00–10:30 pm ET (local time), at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. This debate will be in the town hall meeting format. The format of the second presidential debate will be more of a town hall meeting where questions will come from the citizens of the location. The second debate will be moderated by Steve Scully.

Earlier, the debate had originally been scheduled to be held at the Crisler Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but the University of Michigan withdrew as a host on June 23, 2020, over public health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. US Presidential Elections 2020: 66% of Voters Don't Expect Winner on Election Night, Says Morning Consult Poll.

The third and final debate will be held on October 22 and will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. It will be held at Belmont University in Nashville. All the debates will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without any commercial breaks. US President Trump and Biden began the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29 with heated exchanges over health care, the coronavirus among other things. The fate for the next presidential debate is uncertain with the news that US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

