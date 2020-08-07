Moscow [Russia], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 53,139 to 2,912,212 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,237 to 98,493 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 57,152 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,437 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.8 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 18.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 712,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.(Sputnik/ANI)

