New Delhi/Colombo, August 6: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahina Rajapaksa on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for calling him to congratulate on his party's likely victory in the general elections. In a tweet, Mahinda Rajapaksa said he will work with PM Narendra Modi to enhance cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, adding that both countries are friends. Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: Mahinda Rajapaksa's SLPP Leads in Several Districts, Ranil Wickremesinghe's UNP Lags Far Behind.

"Thank you PM Modi for your congratulatory phone call. With strong support of people of Sri Lanka, I look forward to working with you closely to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between our two countries. Sri Lanka & India are friends (sic)," the Sri Lankan PM tweeted. PM Modi's call came after initial results showed Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP), headed by the Rajapaksa family, heading a landslide victory in parliamentary polls. TNA Won't Be Allowed to Achieve Through Vote What LTTE Failed to Do with Gun: PM Rajapaksa.

Replying to Mahina Rajapaksa's tweet, PM Modi said India and Sri Lanka will work together to take their relationship to new heights. The Indian Prime Minister tweeted: "Thank you, Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa! It was a pleasure to speak to you. Once again, many congratulations. We will work together to further advance all areas of bilateral cooperation and to take our special ties to ever newer heights (sic)."

Mahinda Rajapaksa Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Congratulatory Phone Call:

Thank you, Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa! It was a pleasure to speak to you. Once again, many congratulations. We will work together to further advance all areas of bilateral cooperation and to take our special ties to ever newer heights. https://t.co/123ahoxlMo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Sharing more information on the conversation between Mahinda Rajapaksa and PM Modi, India's Ministry of External Affairs said the Prime Minister also congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart for successfully conducting parliamentary elections amid COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the participation of electorates. Voting ended without major incidents of violence and with a turnout of 71 percent on Wednesday.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa today and congratulated him on successful conduct of parliamentary elections yesterday. Prime Minister commended the government and the electoral institutions of Sri Lanka for effectively organising the elections despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the Sri Lankan people for their enthusiastic participation in the elections, and said that this reflected the strong democratic values shared by both countries," the MEA said in a statement.

"PM Modi noted that the incoming results of the elections indicate an impressive electoral performance by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, and conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to Mahinda Rajapaksa in this regard," the ministry added. Mahinda Rajapaksa is running as the prime ministerial candidate from the governing SLPP and is tipped to win.

