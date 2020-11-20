Kathmandu, Nov 20 (PTI) Nepal on Friday recorded 1,945 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrywide tally to 216,965, the health ministry said.

The country also recorded its highest single-day recovery from the infection with 5,364 people being declared COVID-19 free in the last 24 hours, it said.

Nepal has achieved 88 per cent coronavirus recovery in comparison with the total infected cases. With the new recoveries, the recovery tally has reached 191,002, the ministry said.

Of the 1,945 new coronavirus cases, 1,107 were reported from the Kathmandu Valley, it said, adding that the nationwide COVID-19 tally now stands at 216,965.

The death toll due to the disease reached 1,298 with 22 more people succumbing to the viral infection.

The authorities have so far conducted 1,643,900 tests across the country to diagnose COVID-19 infection, the ministry said.

There are currently 24,665 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country, it said.

