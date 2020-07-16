Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): Despite the Nepal government easing some of the COVID-19 lockdown norms, the shopkeepers are finding it hard to make any profits even in the holy month of Shrawan.

"There used to be a high demand for rosary beads every Shrawan and the sales used to be at its peak. However, this year we are only getting demand to weave one or two beads in a day," Khalid Din, weaver of bead necklace for about five decades, told ANI.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several bead weavers like Khalid are missing on their regular income as the market misses its usual crowd.

Citing data from the Ministry of Health and Population, The Himalayan Times reported that a total of 167 new cases of coronavirus had been reported on Thursday, taking the total count to 17,344. (ANI)

