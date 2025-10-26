Zagreb [Croatia], October 25 (ANI): Croatia has reinstated compulsory military service amid growing security concerns in Europe linked to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said, as reported by Euronews on Saturday.

According to Euronews, citing public broadcaster HRT, the announcement made on Friday stated that Croatia is returning to conscription after the Croatian parliament approved the measure with 84 votes in favour, 11 against, and 30 abstentions in the 151-member chamber, marking the country's first return to conscription since it was suspended in 2008 in favour of a fully volunteer military system.

Under the new policy, military service will last two months and focus on providing "basic military training" to young citizens.

The Defence Ministry said the objective was to equip youth with essential skills and knowledge "needed in crisis situations, so they would contribute to national security," Euronews reported.

Authorities plan to begin calling up conscripts born in 2007 for medical examinations by the end of the year. Those drafted will receive a salary, while conscientious objectors will be given the option to complete civilian service instead, as reported by Euronews, citing HRT.

The move comes as several European countries revisit or revive conscription policies in response to heightened regional tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to Euronews, in recent years, Lithuania, Sweden, and France have all reintroduced forms of mandatory national service, while the Netherlands and Germany have moved toward expanding voluntary recruitment programmes.

"A strong army, in terms of personnel and equipment, is the most effective means of preventing wars," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said earlier this year, underscoring the continent-wide debate on military readiness, as reported by Euronews.

Croatia's decision reflects a broader European trend of bolstering national defence preparedness amid fears of the war in Ukraine potentially spilling over into neighbouring regions. (ANI)

