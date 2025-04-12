Kathmandu, Apr 12 (PTI) A curfew was imposed in the Birgunj Municipality of Nepal's Parsa district on Saturday following violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, authorities said.

The incident left several policemen and residents injured after stones were reportedly pelted at the religious gathering, triggering a confrontation between groups.

The District Administration Office imposed a curfew from Saturday 6.30 pm till Sunday noon in the central part of Birgunj, located near the Indian border town of Raxaul.

"A curfew order has been issued in Ward No. 14, 15, 16 and 25 of Birgunj Metropolitan City from 6.30 pm Saturday to 12 pm on Sunday as the tension erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations," the district administration office said in a notice.

"Some policemen and local people have been injured during the dispute that occurred when the procession started from (the) Ghantaghar area heading towards other major parts of the metropolis," said the police.

Police fired tear gas to restore order. With the eruption of tension, security has been beefed up in Birgunj.

The curfew order banned the movement of people, organising rallies, meetings, protests and gatherings in central Birgunj.

