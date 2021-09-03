Nicosia, Sep 3 (AP) A new survey suggests that nearly one-quarter of the adults in Cyprus aren't planning on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, and 6 per cent of that group states categorically that they won't get a shot.

The two main reasons that people who refuse to get vaccinated cited in the survey results released Friday are a lack of trust in the government's handling of the pandemic and not being convinced that vaccines will protect them from the coronavirus.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed, more than nine out of 10 of those over age 60 declared themselves to be in favour of vaccination. The same applied to 89 per cent of people ages 41-60, 84 per cent in the 31-40 age group, and 79 per cent of 18 to 30-year-olds.

Official statistics show that as of the end of August, 74.2 per cent of Cyprus' adult population was fully vaccinated, while 78.6 per cent had received at least one shot.

The survey was conducted in recent weeks by IMR/University of Nicosia in cooperation with the Cyprus Federation of Patients' Associations. (AP)

