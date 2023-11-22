Prague, Nov 22 (AP) Czech President Petr Pavel has signed on Wednesday into law an economic package of dozens of measures introducing budget cuts and increased taxes designed to keep the ballooning budget deficit under control.

Pavel's signature was the last step before the government proposal — which was approved by parliament — turned into law that would see Czechs pay more taxes on alcoholic beverages, in the country renowned for its beer, and medicine. Businesses would also pay higher corporate taxes.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala previously said the austerity measures were necessary because the debt was rising at a “threatening” pace.

Pavel said the current situation is unsustainable.

According to the government, the measures should reduce the budget deficit by 97 billion Czech korunas (USD 4.3 billion) next year and for 2025 by 150 billion (USD 6.7 billion).

As a result, the deficit of 3.5 per cent of the gross domestic product expected for this year should drop to 1.8 per cent next year and to 1.2 per cent in 2025.

Corporation tax will go up by two points to 21 per cent while property tax for individuals will be also hiked, as well as the tax on alcohol, tobacco and betting.

Value-added tax will have two rates, 12 per cent and 21 per cent, instead of the current three — 10 per cent, 15 per cent and 21 per cent.

Medicines will move from the 10 per cent rate to 12 per cent, while people will pay 21 per cent VAT on their beloved beer in bars.

The package is a compromise reached by Fiala's five-party ruling coalition that took over after defeating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO movement in the 2021 parliamentary election.

The opposition condemned the changes and said it planned to take the matter to the Constitutional Court, the highest judicial power in the country, while the labour unions called for a day of protests and strikes on Monday. (AP)

