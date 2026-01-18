Davos [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and praised the diaspora for their cultural connect through Lezim performance and the representation of Wari tradition. He also accepted the WEF Badge representing 'Magnetic Maharashtra'.

https://x.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/2012838134728515746?s=20

Also Read | Nobel Foundation Clarifies Rules After Donald Trump Receives 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Medal From Maria Corina Machado.

He thanked the diaspora for the traditional Marathi welcome. In his speech, CM Fadnavis said, "It made me wonder for a moment whether I am in Maharashtra or in Zurich. I would especially like to congratulate and thank our sisters who performed the Lezim here. It felt as if they practice it every day; they performed it so gracefully and skillfully. The presentations performed here were also very beautiful."

Speaking about the Wari tradition's presentation, he said, "The prosperity of Maharashtra lies in its 'Wari' (pilgrimage) tradition. This Wari tradition has kept Maharashtra prosperous; it is a tradition that did not allow us to lose hope even during times of invasions. This is a tradition that even Aurangzeb could not stop. The representation of the Wari tradition that you presented here today was truly beautiful. It felt as if Lord Vitthal and Rukmini had personally appeared here."

Also Read | Europeans Reeling as US President Donald Trump Imposes 10% Tariffs on 8 Countries Over Greenland Dispute.

CM Fadnavis mentioned the proposal of the idea of 'MahaNRI Connect' platform which would bring together the diaspora. "We are all very excited about one thing: 'MahaNRI Connect.' Through the 'MahaNRI Connect' platform we are building, we see that our diaspora--Marathi people across the world--are doing so many diverse things. Many of these things are very meaningful, eye-catching, and transformative. All these things should be shared with each other."

https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/2012837210765300075?s=20

On his arrival at Zurich Airport earlier today, Fadnavis was met by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who extended congratulations on the Maharashtra government's recent victory in the state's Municipal Corporation Elections.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2026 runs from January 19-23 under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," and world leaders, policymakers and corporate figures will convene to navigate rising geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties and transformational technologies as global cooperation adapts to new pressures.

Reports ahead of the summit emphasize that while collaboration between countries "has held steady," its shape is evolving amid geopolitical strains and fragmented multilateral frameworks.

The Chief Minister's participation aims to spotlight Maharashtra's trajectory toward economic and social transformation, anchored in global partnerships and investment collaboration. Maharashtra has set sights on becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, leveraging infrastructure expansion, industry diversification and foreign direct investment to fuel growth across sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and services.

Against the backdrop of the WEF's Global Cooperation Barometer 2026, highlighting a dynamic world where cooperation persists even as geopolitical fault lines grow, Maharashtra's delegation is positioning the state not only as an investment destination, but as a proactive voice in global dialogues on economic resilience, technology adoption, climate and social development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)