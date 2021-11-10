Freetown [Sierra Leone], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of people killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown has risen to 130, a senior official said Wednesday.

Health and Sanitation Minister Austin Demby said in an interview that 29 victims remain hospitalized while others with slight injuries have been discharged.

The government is partnering with health-related organizations to get more blood through public donations to treat some of the admitted victims, he said.

"We need enough blood to save the lives of those badly burned," the minister said, adding that those remaining hospitalized are desperately in need of quality care.

The government is also trying to identify the victims of the blast through DNA tests, Demby said.

A loaded fuel tanker exploded in east Freetown after colliding with a truck last Friday, when 108 people were killed and 92 others injured. Most of the victims were street vendors and motorcyclists who tried to scoop up the leaked fuel before it ignited. (ANI/Xinhua)

