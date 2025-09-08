Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): At least 19 protestors were killed in a single day when security forces opened fire on protestors across various districts of Nepal, marking the highest death toll since the 2006 movement to overthrow King Gyanendra.

A total of 18 people had died in weeks of protests that ultimately ended the centuries-long monarchy in Nepal, paving the way for the Himalayan nation to become a democratic republic.

As per an update from the Ministry of Health and Population, 19 protestors, including a 12-year-old child, died from police firing in a series of protests organized across the Himalayan nation. The protestors had called for the protests on social media to defy the social media ban and highlight rampant corruption.

According to figures released by the Health Ministry, eight protestors died at the National Trauma Center, three each at Everest Hospital and Civil Hospital, one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, and two at Kathmandu Medical College. Additionally, two others died in Itahari city of Sunsari District.

"First of all, my college is right near the site from where the protest started. As I was going out, I saw a lot of people protesting. As an individual, as a Nepali citizen, something compelled me, and along with my friends, I joined the protest. Before coming, I felt like I had become a different person in a different sense after witnessing what was happening. It saddens me to see how the people we are protesting against do not care about us," a protestor told ANI following the rising death toll.

During Monday's protest, the police used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against demonstrators. They fired from inside the parliament building as protestors swarmed into it and set the entrance on fire.

Demonstrations continue across Kathmandu and other major cities, with protestors rallying against social media restrictions and government corruption.

"We are here to protest against corruption and the social media ban. People are dying in the streets; I have seen more than 15 people shot dead. There are not enough ambulances, and hospitals are running out of resources. The government does not care about us; they are killing children, students in school uniforms with ID cards. This government does not care about us," another protestor told ANI.

Following the deadly day of violence, which marked the highest single-day death toll due to police brutality, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged authorities to exercise restraint in handling protests.

In Kathmandu, protestors marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar, attempting to enter the Parliament building. The NHRC stated that Nepal's Constitution and international human rights law guarantee the right to peaceful dissent and called the escalation into vandalism and the use of excessive force by security personnel "regrettable."

The commission directed the government to implement high-security measures to prevent further harm, provide relief and compensation to victims' families, ensure free treatment for the injured, and conduct a fair and thorough investigation to hold perpetrators accountable. Protestors were also urged to maintain peaceful and disciplined demonstrations. (ANI)

