Peshawar, Jan 30 (PTI) The rescue workers on Monday recovered 13 more bodies of the students who had drowned in a lake when their boat capsized on Sunday in northwest Pakistan, taking the death toll to 30, according to a police official.

At least 35 students, aged between seven and 14 years, and staff of Madrassa Mirbash Khel were on an excursion trip when their boat capsized in the Tanda Dam lake in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

Seventeen bodies were recovered on Sunday and five people were rescued.

Deputy Commissioner (Kohat) Furqan Ashraf said rescue workers have recovered another 13 bodies of students who had drowned in the lake, taking the death toll to 30.

The rescue service said that the search operation is still in progress to recover bodies of the remaining students.

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Azam Khan on Sunday directed the local administration to provide emergency relief to the affected families.

