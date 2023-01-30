Mumbai, January 30: Amid the mass layoff season, tech giant Google recently sacked 12,000 workers. And now, one of the employees, who was sacked in July last year has claimed that he was fired after he rejected the advances of a woman executive of the company. The allegation by the former employee of Google comes at a time when many have come out to share their stories of how they were sacked.

According to a report in the New York Post, the employee identified as Ryan Olohan (48) has claimed that Tiffany Miller, director of Google's programmatic media allegedly groped him during dinner. The incident took place at a restaurant in Chelsea, Manhattan, in December 2019. Google Layoffs: Employee Says He Was Notified of Being Fired While Feeding His Newborn at 2 AM.

Groped at a Restaurant in Chelsea in 2019

The incident came to light after the man filed a lawsuit in November last year. As per the lawsuit, the man said that Miller told him that she was aware of him having an affinity towards Asian women. He also claimed that she went on to compliment his physique and also told him that her marriage lacked "spice".

The court papers also revealed that the incident took place during Google's outing at Fig & Olive restaurant which was held to celebrate Olohan's promotion. Ryan Olohan, a father of seven was promoted to the post of managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants. Interestingly, Miller was also part of his team.

Human Resources Team Takes No Action

The 48-year-old also said that he was hesitant to bring up the incident as most of his colleagues were drunk, however, a week later he informed the human resources team but no action was taken. The lawsuit also claimed that the HR accepted that if a woman had complained against a man then it would certainly be escalated. Google Layoffs: Fired Recruiter Says He Was Blocked Out of System in the Middle of Conducting an Interview.

In July last year, the search engine giant fired Olohan thereby ending his 16 years of association with the company.

