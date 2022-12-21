Navsari (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki on Wednesday said he is highly impressed by the hard work put in by workers to advance the bullet train project connecting Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

The Japanese envoy expressed his views after visiting the casting yard site in Gujarat's Navsari where the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project is taking place.

"This is an amazing construction site. I am so pleased to be here today. Because seeing is believing. I have been briefed by my colleagues on how the work is progressing. But coming out here, I am deeply impressed on how people are working so hard day in and day out to advance this important project. I look forward to working closely with my friends on the Indian side so that we continue to work in the spirit of one project one team," Suzuki told ANI.

When asked about the deadline of the bullet train project, the envoy responded that the focus is on making pragmatic progress rather than pushing for a 'grand target'.

Japanese Ambassador to India mentioned that his country has high confidence and pride in the Shinkansen technology and if it can be harnessed by many other projects in India then Japan will be pleased.

However, he also added," at this stage, we are focused on this project and making a great success story out of the first case, so that I have high hopes, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for future possibilities."

Rajendra Prasad, MD of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, said there are indigenous parts that are being used in the construction of rail project. "Our workers are working for 24 hrs. We have got support from the Maharashtra government, and land acquisition has been done there."

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project is being made with the technical and financial assistance of the Government of Japan.

Earlier in February, Railways Ministry said out of 352 KM length in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (DNH), civil works in 342 KM length have started. "The anticipated cost increase and timeline can be fully ascertained only after completion of land acquisition and finalisation of all contracts," the ministry added. (ANI)

