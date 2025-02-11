Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Minister Delegate to the Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the National Army of Algeria General Said Changeriha (Image: X)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Minister Delegate to the Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the National Army of Algeria General Said Changeriha in Bengaluru at Aero India 2025.

Singh called their meeting a "great interaction."

In a post on X, he said, "Great interaction with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the National Army of Algeria General Said Changeriha in Bengaluru."

Earlier in the day, Jorgan K Andrews, Charge d'Affaires, US Embassy in India, inaugurated the US Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025, Bengaluru.

Andrews said, "US -India defence cooperation is off to a good start with the Trump administration. PM Modi and President Trump will meet in person on Thursday. We have every reason to expect that defence cooperation will remain a major pillar in the US and India relationship...The US defence industry has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with India to provide high-quality, technologically advanced defence equipment and systems that are considered the most operationally reliable in the world."

While UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker opened the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion.

UK Embassy in India's Defence Adviser, Commodore Chris Saunders, said in a post on X, "A productive first day at Asia's biggest air show. Vernon Coaker formally launched the Defence Partnership - India, a clear statement of the UK's commitment of deepening defence collaboration with India."

Earlier in the day, Brazilian aerospace company Embraer showcased its C-390 Millennium multirole transport aircraft at Aero India 2025. The C-390 participated in the multirole transport aircraft programme of the Indian Air Force. US F-35 fighter aircraft too performed manoeuvres at Aero India 2025- the 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition.

Indian Air Force LCA Tejas Mark 1A performed manoeuvres in the sky as spectators looked on. Indian Air Force multirole fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 MKI also enthralled onlookers as it performed manoeuvres in the sky. (ANI)

