Dubai [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) hosted a comprehensive workshop to facilitate collaboration among government entities to assist in achieve their cyber security objectives and boost their cyber index scores.

The workshop focused on highlighting Moro Hub's cyber security services to address the challenges faced by government entities and enhancing their cybersecurity rankings.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Hamas Leader Ismael Haniyeh in Cairo for Negotiations With Israelis for Ceasefire, Hostage Release.

Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cyber Security systems and services sector of DESC, said, "The collaboration between DESC and Moro Hub is a significant step towards fostering a more secure and resilient digital environment for government entities. We believe that Moro Hub's certified cloud solutions, will enable government agencies to not only enhance their cybersecurity measures and contribute to a higher Cyber Index Score, but also help them achieve their sustainable digital transformation goals."

The session commemorated with DESC providing insights into the importance of the Cyber Index Score and the specific challenges confronted by government entities in achieving and maintaining a robust cybersecurity framework. It also emphasised the imperative nature of elevating cyber resilience in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: At Least 131 People Dead After 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Northwestern China.

One of the key highlights of the workshop was the recognition of Moro Hub as a trusted partner for the government sector, offering DESC-certified cloud solutions. Moro Hub's commitment to providing state-of-the-art cloud and cybersecurity services positions it as an ideal partner for government cybersecurity.

Mohammad bin Sulaiman Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub, said, "Moro Hub is honoured to be chosen as the preferred partner for the government entities in providing advanced cloud and cybersecurity services. Our commitment to innovation and security aligns seamlessly with the government's vision for a digitally advanced future. Together with DESC, we aim to empower government entities to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape securely."

At the event, Moro Hub showcased how it could enable government in the domains of cloud services and cybersecurity. The presentation addressed specific challenges faced by government entities and outlined Moro Hub's tailored solutions to fortify their digital infrastructure. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)