Devotees in southern plains of Nepal pray for end of disasters as they observe Chhath--benediction of the Sun (Photo/ANI)

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Parsa [Nepal], October 27 (ANI): After facing successive disasters--a drought followed by flooding and inundation within three months this year--devotees in the southern plains of Nepal have been praying for an end to calamities as they observe 'Chhath', the festival of benediction of the Sun.

Arsiya Devi began preparations for Chhath Puja at her mud-thatched home in the southern plains of Nepal, arranging all the essentials to offer to the setting Sun and Chhathi Maiya. Apart from praying for her family's well-being and prosperity, this year her prayers are focused on seeking relief from the disasters that have struck the region in recent months.

In July, the Madhesh region of Nepal suffered a severe drought during the monsoon season, followed by heavy flooding and inundation within the next two months, crippling livelihoods and agricultural activity.

"We had to face a lot of trouble. The rainfall came late, delaying crop production. How can we expect crops to grow well if there isn't enough water during cultivation? This year was really tough for people -- especially for farmers," said Arsiya Devi, a resident of Parsa, Madhesh Province, as she prepared the ritual offerings with her sister-in-law.

Madhesh Province -- considered the breadbasket of Nepal -- still relies heavily on rainfall for cultivation. According to the Nepal Rastra Bank's 2024 report on the Economic Status of Madhesh Province, the province's economic growth is driven primarily by agriculture. The report projected Madhesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at NPR 707 billion, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the country's total GDP of NPR 5.381 trillion. Farm products contribute 35.2 per cent of Madhesh's total output, with food crops, vegetables, fruits, and spices as the main produce.

However, the unusually dry monsoon this year has raised serious concerns for farmers.

Following the belief that the goddess of Chhath fulfils the wishes of her devotees, Arsiya has prayed for better days ahead.

"I have prayed for good days ahead. I am praying for enough and timely rainfall in the coming year and an end to drought," she told ANI.

On the third day of Chhath, the festival of benediction to Lord Surya (the Sun God), devotees make offerings to the setting Sun on the banks of local rivers. Arsiya, along with her husband, Prem Chaudhary, walked barefoot to a nearby Chhath Ghat to make offerings of traditional delicacies to the Sun.

The festival, dedicated to the Sun God, begins on Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and concludes on Shukla Saptami, according to the lunar calendar. Traditional offerings include thekuwa, khajuri, kasar, various fruits, dry fruits, and flowers, arranged in a basket known as dhakri.

Devotees fast and worship the Sun for the longevity and well-being of their family members, seeking blessings for prosperity and success. During Chhath, the Sun is also revered as Chhathi Mata -- the goddess of the festival.

"We faced severe drought followed by heavy rainfall. I have been praying to Chhathi Maiya to bless us and ensure our well-being. We are following all the rituals passed down for generations," said Reeta Chaudhary, another devotee from Parsa.

The southern plains of Nepal are prone to frequent flooding and inundation due to poor drainage and topographical constraints. Rainwater from higher elevations in the north flows downstream to the lowlands, inundating large areas before reaching India.

Chhath is traditionally celebrated in Nepal's southern plains, particularly in the Mithilanchal region--the ancestral home of Goddess Sita--but in recent decades, it has also gained popularity in Nepal's hilly areas.

The trend of celebrating Chhath in the hills is believed to have begun after the political changes of 1990, when democracy was restored in the Himalayan nation.

The festival concludes with devotees offering Arghya--a ritual tribute--to the rising Sun, praying for prosperity, happiness, and the long life of family members. Known for its vibrant participation, especially by women, Chhath also serves as a cultural respite, allowing devotees to rejuvenate and strengthen community bonds. (ANI)

