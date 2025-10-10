Balochistan [Pakistan] October 10 (ANI) The cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan continue to rise, with two new incidents reported this week amid ongoing demonstrations and awareness drives by families seeking the safe return of their missing relatives, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a man identified as Noor Jahan, son of Lako, was allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces in Mashkay. His family claims that since his arrest, there has been no word about his location or condition. They expressed growing distress over the silence of authorities regarding his fate. In a separate incident from Zarin Bug, Dasht (Kech district), a young man named Khuda Dad Baloch was reportedly taken into custody by Pakistani forces. He was allegedly detained along with three other individuals who were later released, but Khuda Dad remains missing. His family disclosed that two of his brothers had previously been killed, heightening their fear and anguish.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: He Turned Out to Be Admirer of My First English Film 'Bend It Like Beckham' (View Post).

In Hub Chowki, Murad Ali, who had been missing since November 2023 after his alleged detention by security personnel, has reportedly returned home, according to The Balochistan Post. His release has offered a rare moment of relief amid a series of unresolved disappearance cases. In Awaran, relatives of Sagheer Baloch and Iqrar Baloch organised a public protest demanding their immediate release. The families set a 15-day deadline for authorities, warning of intensified demonstrations if their demands go unmet. They also alleged that they were threatened by military officials, including senior officers, to stop their protests, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

A digital campaign marked one year since the alleged disappearance of brothers Junaid and Yasir Hameed, who were taken from Hub Chowki and Kalat last October. Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari called their case "a symbol of Baloch resistance," highlighting the pain of families enduring prolonged uncertainty, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

Also Read | Maria Corina Machado From Venezuela Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025, Donald Trump Misses Out.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)