Dubai [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has completed preparations for its upcoming trade mission to Angola and Mozambique, which will take place from 21st to 25th April.

The mission comes as part of the chamber's "New Horizons" initiative, a strategic programme designed to support the international growth of Dubai-based companies by facilitating access to high-potential global markets.

The chamber held a virtual pre-mission briefing recently attended by members of the trade mission's delegation, which includes representatives from a diverse range of Dubai-based companies. The businesses participating in the mission represent sectors including agriculture; construction and building materials; electronics; energy and petrochemicals; engineering; FMCG trading; food and beverages; information technology; manufacturing; maritime and shipping services; metallurgical industries; real estate; retail; and supply chain and logistics.

During the briefing session, participants were provided with an overview of the mission agenda, which includes a series of bilateral business meetings and networking sessions with companies in Angola and Mozambique.

The "New Horizons" initiative comes as part of the chamber's efforts to promote the global expansion of Dubai-based companies and enable them to capitalise on rewarding opportunities in new international markets. The initiative aligns with the goals of the 'Dubai Global' initiative, which seeks to help local companies explore new business prospects across 30 priority markets worldwide.

As part of the New Horizons programme, the chamber successfully organised trade missions last year to Indonesia, Vietnam, Senegal, Morocco, Serbia, Turkiye, Uganda, and Tanzania. The missions facilitated more than 2,227 B2B meetings between participating companies and their counterparts in these markets. (ANI/WAM)

