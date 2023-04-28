Dubai [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): A total of 2,049 real estate transactions worth AED 10.8 billion were conducted during the week ending 28th April, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report said that 172 plots were sold for AED 1.58 billion, while apartment and villa sales stood at 1,877, totalling AED 4.23 billion.

The top three sales were a land in Burj Khalifa worth AED 185 million, a land worth AED 167.45 million in World Islands, and AED 131.23 million land in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 54 sales transactions worth AED 171.17 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 25 sales transactions worth AED 36.82 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 21 sales transactions worth AED 90 million in third place.

The top three apartment and villa transfers were two apartments in Palm Jumeirah for AED 58 million and AED 55 million respectively, and an apartment sold for AED 51 million in Al Ras.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week settled at AED 4.95 billion. Meanwhile, 82 properties were gifted between first-degree relatives worth AED 132 million. (ANI/WAM)

