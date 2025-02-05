Bhaktapur [Nepal], February 5 (ANI): On the second day of his visit to Nepal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, toured the ancient city of Bhaktapur on Wednesday, soaking in the local culture and history.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Edinburgh also explored the city, visiting the iconic Durbar Square area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that holds immense cultural and historical significance. The royal couple's visit to Bhaktapur highlighted the area's rich heritage and artistic craftsmanship.

Also Read | DeepSeek Blocked in South Korea: Foreign, Trade Ministries Block Access to Chinese AI Platform Amid Concerns About User Data Collection.

During their time in Bhaktapur, the royal pair visited several notable landmarks, including Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Tamari Square, Dattatreya Temple, and Namuna Ghar. At Namuna Ghar, Prince Edward took part in a unique experience, trying his hand at wood carving.

The Duke was given a hammer and chisel to carve patterns into wood, an activity he engaged in for a brief but memorable moment. As he walked through the narrow, winding alleyways of Bhaktapur, Prince Edward took time to appreciate the intricate art and architecture that has defined the city for centuries.

Also Read | South Korea To Launch Alternative Stock Trading Platform in March To Improve Efficiency in Country's Stock Market.

Heritage conservationist and architect Rabindra Puri, who guided the Duke during his tour, also introduced him to the Nepal Vocational Academy in Kamalbinayak. The academy is home to young artisans who specialise in woodcarving. After observing a demonstration by one of the talented artisans, Prince Edward asked questions about the detailed process of creating the intricate designs. Eager to try for himself, he took up the chisel and hammer to try his hand at carving, showing a keen interest in the local craftsmanship.

Prince Edward arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday for a private visit and was warmly received by officials. That same day, he paid a courtesy call to President Ramchandra Paudel at Sheetal Niwas, where the two discussed matters of mutual interest.

Prince Edward is scheduled to return to the UK on February 9, concluding his brief but impactful visit to Nepal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)