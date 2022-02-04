New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday cleared misgiving on the use of recently announced e-passport, stating that it will contain multiple layered security as the data will be on paper like regular passports.

"The digital signature which will secure the data will be sent to other countries for recognition purposes," said Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on data security issues regarding the e-Passports.

"The e-passports will ensure multiple layered security as the data will be on paper like regular passports and also on the verified chips," the EAM added.

Earlier this week, the Central had informed about the issuance of e-Passports using embedded chip and futuristic technology will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel.

Later on Thursday, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said MEA is planning to issue chip-enabled e-Passports to citizens with advanced security features.

"The e-Passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport. The chip characteristics are in line with guidelines of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which defines standards for international travel documents, including the e-Passports," Muraleedharan said in his answer to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha.

The minister added that the personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet. "In case, anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication," he said. (ANI)

