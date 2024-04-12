Dubai [UAE], April 12 (ANI/WAM): The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has won two Champion Plus Awards for its commitment and efforts in supporting the "Conservation of Migratory Birds of Prey in Africa & Eurasia", as well as the "Conservation of Dugongs and their Habitats" throughout their range for the period 2024-2027.

The awards were awarded at a ceremony on the opening day of the Fourteenth Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP14) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals which took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in February.

The Champion Plus Awards are bestowed on entities who have supported the Convention on Migratory Species' (CMS) initiatives under the Migratory Species Champion Programme. The Agency was recognised for supporting the programme including implementation of actions under two MoUs of the CMS Office - Abu Dhabi since its inception in 2009 - the convention's only office outside Bonn.

The CMS Abu - Dhabi Office implements conservation activities for dugongs and African-Eurasian raptors, under two respective MoUs. The agreements were signed in October 2007 and October 2008 respectively and have been the umbrella under which several significant local and international initiatives have been launched. The UAE is signatory to both the MoUs and also signatory to the Convention on Migratory Species.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, expressed her gratitude to the vision set by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and the approach drawn by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, for their unconditional guidance and support that culminated in once again winning the two Champion Plus Awards.

She added, "These awards are another significant affirmation of Abu Dhabi's leading position in the conservation of migratory species. The UAE has announced that 2024 will be an extension of the 'Year of Sustainability,' reminding us that the conservation of the environment in all its forms is vital and necessary and something we should all collectively work towards. Being recognised with these awards, will further inspire and propel forward our efforts towards international cooperation for conservation of migratory species, and we will continue to work closely with all our local, regional and international partners to this end.

"Ever since the launch of the CMS Office in Abu Dhabi, over 15 years ago, which the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi has had the honour of leading, we have witnessed several key achievements. For example, under the Raptors MoU, there are currently 64 signatories across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Similarly, there are 27 nations that have signed the Dugong MoU who are all supporting conservation strategies across their countries, helping our work echo beyond the borders of the UAE."

Abu Dhabi hosts significant populations of dugongs and sea turtles, especially the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, and EAD has developed a long-term research, monitoring, and management programme for the conservation of these species and their habitats. Abu Dhabi hosts one of the world's largest dugong populations, which, despite the threats it has faced, has remained stable due to effective conservation measures taken by the Agency. With an estimated 3,000 dugongs in the Abu Dhabi population, it is the second largest after Australia.

Under the Dugongs MoU EAD has worked with the CMS Abu Dhabi Office in developing the award winning the 'Dugong-Seagrass Research Toolkit' and the '2030 Seagrass Breakthrough' initiative. (ANI/WAM)

