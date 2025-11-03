New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences at the loss of lives in an earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces of the landlocked nation.

Jaishankar said that the Indian relief material is being distributed, and supplies of medicines will reach soon.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon," he said.

The earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck northern Afghanistan near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the early hours of Monday at around 2:00 am IST, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 300 others.

"Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation," the EAM added.

Earlier, India donated over 16 tonnes of Anti-Vector Borne Disease Medicines to Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday that this donation is part of India's continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Afghanistan.

In a series of posts on X, the Taliban said, "The government of India has extended a significant gesture of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by gifting over 16 tonnes of anti-vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). This donation is part of India's continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Afghanistan and strengthening bilateral cooperation in public health and disease prevention. The medicines and diagnostic kits will directly support Afghanistan's National Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Prevention Programme."

"The supplies are aimed at enhancing the country's capacity to combat diseases such as malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis, which continue to pose serious public health challenges across several regions of Afghanistan. The leadership of the Ministry of Public Health expressed deep appreciation to the Government of India for its timely and valuable assistance. The Ministry noted that these medicines and diagnostic kits represent a crucial step toward improving public health infrastructure and ensuring effective disease control, especially in vulnerable and high-risk communities," it added. (ANI)

