New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated the first-ever BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival, calling it a celebration of shared heritage and a powerful display of cultural unity among the member states.

Speaking at the event, titled 'Sapt-Sur', referring to the seven musical notes as well as the seven members in the grouping, Jaishankar highlighted the deep cultural bonds that unite the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) nations and emphasised the role of traditional music in preserving identity and promoting mutual respect.

"An enriching evening of 'Sapt-Sur'! Great to witness traditional music performances from BIMSTEC countries. A commitment made by PM Narendra Modi at the BIMSTEC summit this year, the music festival builds on our shared cultural traditions and living bridges," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

Addressing the event, Jaishankar said that music serves not only as an expression of creativity and emotion but also as a "bridge between nations and a powerful expression of heritage and identity."

"In my own case, it was actually through music, and to some extent books, that I developed an interest in the world. There is so much that music is able to convey that it is understandably regarded as the soul of a society. That is even more so when it comes to traditional music; like other forms of culture, music serves both as a bridge between nations and a powerful expression of their heritage and identity," he stated.

As the world faces rising geopolitical uncertainty, Jaishankar noted that cultural traditions, including music, play a critical role in asserting identity and dignity on the global stage.

"We live in complicated and uncertain times. A collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few. That quest is often articulated as political or economic rebalancing. But I want to say this to you - obtaining respect and ensuring dignity for societies can also be achieved through cultural prowess, especially through cultural prowess," he added.

The music festival, hosted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), saw participation from artists representing all BIMSTEC countries--Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand--showcasing the rich diversity and harmony of South and Southeast Asia through their traditional performances.

"I welcome the participants from all member states, and like all of you, I am looking forward to a very enjoyable evening. I also want to underline what the Director General, ICCR, has said - that this was a commitment which was made by Prime Minister Modi at the BIMSTEC Summit, and I am so glad that, like so many of his commitments, that has been kept, and kept early," Jaishankar stated.

The festival marks a new cultural milestone for BIMSTEC cooperation, reflecting India's emphasis on cultural diplomacy as a key component of regional integration. (ANI)

