New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the first 2026 Consultative Committee meeting on India-EU relations, highlighting the strong partnership between India and the EU in areas such as trade, technology, security, and mobility.

He also thanked MPs for their active participation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Held the first Consultative Committee meeting of 2026 on India - EU relations. Discussed the strong momentum of India - EU partnership and its mutually beneficial aspects across a range of sectors including trade, technology, security and mobility. Thank all MPs for their active participation."

Earlier, Jaishankar spoke with his counterparts from several Gulf countries amid rising tensions in West Asia, stressing the need for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said India is concerned about the escalating situation and highlighted the country's strong interest in regional peace and the safety of the Indian community living in the region.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Just spoke to Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, FM of Saudi Arabia. Exchanged views on the ongoing situation in the Gulf. Underlined India's stakes in regional peace and stability and in the welfare of Indian community."

In another post, he said he spoke with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who briefed him on the latest situation in the country.

"Spoke with Kuwait FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He briefed on the latest situation in Kuwait. Underlined India's concern at the escalation. Value his reassurance for the welfare of the Indian community," in another post, he said.

Jaishankar spoke with top leaders from Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE about rising tensions in the Gulf.

He said he was assured by Bahrain's FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Qatar's PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and UAE's DPM and FM Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan that the Indian community's safety and welfare would be protected. (ANI)

