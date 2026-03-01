Delhi, March 01: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly suffered a significant personal loss following the large-scale military offensive launched by the United States and Israel on Saturday, February 28. According to reports citing a member of the Tehran City Council, the Supreme Leader’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law were among those killed during the airstrikes. The coordinated operation, which Washington has dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," targeted high-value military and leadership compounds across the Iranian capital.

The reports first surfaced via the Young Journalists Club and were later amplified by several international news outlets and investigative reporters. While Iranian state media has confirmed heavy damage to the Supreme Leader's secure compound in downtown Tehran, an official confirmation regarding the deaths of his family members is still pending. The strikes mark a dramatic escalation in the conflict, as they appear to have breached the most heavily fortified residences of the Iranian regime's inner circle. Iran Drone Strike Hits High-Rise Building in Bahrain’s Manama That Reportedly Houses US Military Troops (Watch Video).

Ayatollah Khamenei's Bunker Attacked: Targeting the Leadership Compound

The initial wave of the joint US-Israeli attack specifically targeted the district in Tehran where Ayatollah Khamenei and other top officials reside. Satellite imagery analysed following the strikes showed extensive destruction at the Supreme Leader’s primary offices and residential quarters. Seven missiles were confirmed to have struck the immediate vicinity of the compound, which also houses the National Security Council and the presidential palace.

Israeli officials described the mission as a "pre-emptive attack" intended to decapitate the regime's command structure. While the 86-year-old Supreme Leader was reportedly moved to a secure, undisclosed location prior to the heaviest bombardment, his immediate family members were apparently still within the blast zone of the high-precision munitions. Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? US-Israel Joint Strike Hits Tehran Leadership Bunker As Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi Issues Urgent Statement on Supreme Leader’s Condition.

The strikes on Tehran follow months of stalled nuclear negotiations and a violent domestic crackdown on protesters in early 2026. The US had repeatedly warned that it would take kinetic action if Iran continued its uranium enrichment and support for regional proxy groups.

