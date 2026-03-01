New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Medical experts from premier institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi have highlighted the vaccine's role in safeguarding the health of young girls following the Prime Minister's inauguration of the nationwide human papillomavirus vaccines (HPV) campaign and development projects worth Rs 16,680 crore in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, Director, Safdarjung Hospital, said, "... this is a very important step as lakhs of women suffer from cervical cancer by 70% to 80%..."

Dr Neena Malhotra, HOD, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, AIIMS, said while speaking to ANI, "I view this campaign very positively. This is a way to protect our young girls from cervical cancer... Through this campaign, we are making every effort to free girls from this cancer by giving them the vaccine at the right time."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha participated in the launch program of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign against cervical cancer at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Saturday.

Addressing the event, she highlighted that at least 80,000 women develop cervical cancer every year.

"Approximately 80,000 women develop cervical cancer each year, which can be prevented by getting the HPV vaccination at an early age. In such a situation, it is a matter of good fortune that the Prime Minister has made this vaccine available free of cost to all women... When I was looking at its efficiency rate, then almost 93 per cent protection is possible with this vaccine, due to which our women will be saved from this disease..." she stated.

Furthermore, Gupta said that the state government will run the HPV vaccination drive for three months to vaccinate young girls aged 14-15.

"In Delhi, 1.6 lakh girls are 14-15 years old, in the next 3 months we will run HPV vaccination drive in which our health department, education department, Asha workers, everyone will join in it, will spread its information to every household and will ensure that every daughter takes this vaccine so that no daughter of Delhi gets cervical cancer..." she added.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi launched the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign and development projects worth Rs 16,680 crore in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Addressing a large public rally after the event, PM Modi said the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan has completed two years, and the state is now advancing on a new path of development.

"Today, from this land of brave women, I have got the opportunity to launch an important campaign for the daughters of the entire country. The HPV vaccination campaign has been launched in Ajmer. This campaign is an important step towards empowering the women of the country," PM Modi said. (ANI)

