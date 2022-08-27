Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar co-chaired a Joint Commission Meeting with the Foreign Minister of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero today and discussed wide-ranging issues like defence, space and nuclear issues as well as people to people ties.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote "A wide-ranging and productive Joint Commission Meeting co-chaired with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. A comprehensive review covering strategic sectors: defence, space & nuclear issues; trade and investment covering market access, agriculture & animal husbandry; energy & lithium and infrastructure projects."

The discussions also covered pharma and Ayurveda, digital, yoga promotion and people-to-people ties and the two leaders also exchanged views on the G20 and UN reform; India-MERCOSUR and India-CELAC ties while witnessing the exchange of agreement on mineral resources.

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also met the Defence Minister of Argentina, JorgeTaiana during the last leg of his three-nation visit and extended his warm greetings to the minister.

Appreciated meeting Defence Minister @JorgeTaiana and Secretary for Strategic Affairs Mercedes Marcos del Pont, he said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, the Argentinian Defence Minister further wrote, "Together with the Foreign Minister @SantiagoCafiero and the Secretary for Strategic Affairs @MerMarco we received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar and the Ambassador @dineshbhatia with the aim of continuing to strengthen bilateral cooperation," as he hailed ties between both the nations.

Meanwhile, the EAM also interacted with the Argentine business community in Buenos Aires and discussed the bilateral trade between the two nations. Hailing India's economic position in the world and the bilateral relations between the two countries, Jaishankar called the interaction lively and underlined that sustainability requires greater two-way access.

"A lively interaction with the Argentine business community this morning in Buenos Aires. Noted the substantial increase in our bilateral trade. Its sustainability requires greater two-way access and addressing non-tariff and regulatory constraints," he tweeted.

"Argentina offers great promise in pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, edible oil, auto parts and lithium," the EAM added.

Reiterating the business possibilities between India and Latin America during the interaction, Jaishankar said the trade, at present, has become more global as countries become more prosperous. There are more demands, so every major economy is today looking for new sources while highlighting that Latin America is becoming stronger, more visible, and more viable.

Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Argentina President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday (Local Time) and both the leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, including making trade levels more sustainable and ambitious.

Earlier than this, Jaishankar also visited Brazil and Paraguay as part of his three-nation visit. (ANI)

