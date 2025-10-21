New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Japan.

Jaishankar said India looked to advance Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate my friend Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Japan's newly elected first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. He underscored that the deepening ties between India and Japan are crucial for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

PM Modi said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Rebuilding Japan through the cooperation of each generation via relentless work featured prominently in the speech of Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

In her speech to the members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) who elected her, Takaichi said, "I will keep my promises. We can only rebuild by reuniting every generation and with everybody's participation. Because there are only a few of us, I ask everybody to work; Work like a horse. I myself will cast aside the idea of "work-life balance". I'll work, work, work, work, and work."

She stressed that in order to "rebuild Japan and LDP", each has to "work tirelessly in area of your expertise. I'll also, work with humility so please provide me your guidance."

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, to become the country's first woman leader.

Takaichi avoided a runoff with a victory in the first round of voting in the Lower House, garnering 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda's 149, Kyodo reported. (ANI)

