Belfast [UK], March 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday. He shared insights into how the inauguration of the Consulate came into being and how it will help cater to the needs of a growing diaspora.

He also said that India hope to conclude the free trade agreement with the UK and the European Union soon. "We saw in Belfast a meeting place for our UK policy and our European policy. We could see this had a privileged access to both", Jaishankar added.

Also Read | London Gatwick-Bound EasyJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Portugal's Porto After 2 Families Brawl Over 'The Karate Kid'.

In his inaugural address, Jaishankar thanked the dignitaries present and shared how the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) gave "a significant amount of attention to foreign policy and within that the welfare of the diaspora".

"One reflection of that was to see where we needed new consulates to cater to the needs of a growing diaspora. That was a broad global objective", he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Weighs New Sanctions on Russia, Days After Pausing Military Aid and Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine.

The EAM noted that when looking around the world, it was very clear that the deepening of the relationship between India and the UK was evident, and highlighted sectors such as the economy, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

"We could see the people of the Indian community also increasing in numbers, so it made great sense that after we came back into government to move very early to set up a consulate, and when we looked at the UK, we also looked a little bit ahead".

"When we looked at the history of Belfast and this region... it made eminent sense to take the call".

He shared that within a month and a half after the Modi government came to power again in 2024, he moved the proposal in the cabinet for the consulate to be set up.

"When I reflect on the potential of this consulate and what it can do, we can see that Belfast and this region has a great economic history". He highlighted the shipbuilding industry and the presence of Indian IT companies and businesses.

"There is a lot we can see happening out of this consulate; at the same time, we do want it very much to be at the service of the Indian community."

The External Affairs Minister highlighted how diaspora welfare has been a priority of the government, and that is what the consulate will advance to do.

"We do think that we can use this consulate as a way of pursuing our twin engagements with the UK and Europe as a whole and of course very much in support of this region's aspirations and most of all in the service of our community", he said in his concluding remarks.

EAM S Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom & Ireland from March 4 to March 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)