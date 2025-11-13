Niagara [Canada], November 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas on Wednesday. The leaders held talks on deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to meet EU HRVP @kajakallas in Niagara today. Our talks revolved around deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and sharing perspectives on the G7 FMM agenda."

The high-profile engagement comes as part of the sustained interactions between Indian and EU officials.

Earlier in October, EAM Jaishankar had met a delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade in Delhi. Both parties discussed ways to maximise convergences and deepen cooperation between India and the European Union. He also noted that the deepening relations between India and the EU will stabilise the global economy and strengthen democratic forces".

Also in October, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's visited Brussels, where he held forward-looking discussions with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. These consultations reaffirm the commitment of both sides to intensify engagement and facilitate a comprehensive trade agreement.

In September, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the European Union Political and Security Committee (PSC) delegation, led by Chair Delphine Pronk.Discussions on both sides focused on deepening security and defence cooperation under the India-EU Strategic Partnership, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

EAM Jaishankar met with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, taking place in Canada.

On Wednesday, he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

On Tuesday, he met his counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Germany, further advancing India's diplomatic outreach at the multilateral forum.

India is attending the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under Canada's presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea.

The discussions underscore India's active role in global diplomacy and its engagement on key issues, including trade, security, and development.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar's participation highlights India's "continued commitment" to working with global partners.

"EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," the MEA stated. (ANI)

