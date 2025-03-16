New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon in New Delhi on Sunday. PM Luxon is on an official visit to India from March 16-20.

In a post on X, the EAM expressed appreciation towards PM Luxon for further deepening the longstanding ties between India and New Zealand. He also shared that he is looking forward towards PM Luxon's participation as the Chief Guest for Raisina Dialogue 2025.

"Pleased to call on PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand. Appreciate his commitment to further deepening our longstanding ties. Looking forward to his participation as Chief Guest in #RaisinaDialogue2025."

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Delhi on Sunday for an official visit to India. Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, SP Singh Baghel, welcomed him at the airport.

Luxon will be the chief guest and keynote speaker in the Raisina Dialogue, which will take place in New Delhi from March 17-19.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17. The theme of the 2025 edition is "Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet."

During his visit to India, PM Luxon will meet PM Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.

The leaders will see an exchange of MoUs at the Hyderabad House, and later in the day, PM Luxon will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the MEA.On Tuesday, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon will meet Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda. He will travel to Mumbai on Wednesday. During his visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will call on Christopher Luxon. New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon will meet Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan. He will depart from India on March 20.

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952. Both countries share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities. Tourism and sporting links, particularly cricket, hockey and mountaineering, have played a significant role in fostering goodwill. (ANI)

