New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended wishes to the government and people of Argentina and Jordan on the occasion of their National Day.

Taking to Twitter, he extended his greetings to his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero and said, "Warm greetings to FM @SantiagoCafiero and the Government and people of Argentina on their National Day."

'Our cooperation continues to benefit our people and enhance our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar added.

Notably, India shares cordial and friendly relations with Argentina. Earlier in 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Argentina, where he also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Republica de la India Street.

Moreover, Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian diaspora residing in Argentina and conveyed India's unsurpassable support to the community.

He also visited the Monument of General Jose de San Martin in Buenos Aires and paid tribute to the leader.

During his meeting with Argentina Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero at that time, EAM Jaishankar reviewed the ongoing cooperation in the strategic sectors of Defence, Nuclear Energy and Space.

Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Cafiero jointly presided over a Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between the two countries. During the visit, Jaishankar also called on Argentine President Dr Alberto Fernandez.

"India and Argentina reviewed their ongoing cooperation in the strategic sectors of Defence, Nuclear Energy and Space and reiterated their commitment to work together for mutual benefit," the Joint statement said.

Both said agreed to enhance cooperation in the Defence sector within the framework of the MOU on Defence Cooperation signed in 2019.

The two sides also explored expanding the scope of their partnership through, inter-alia, and the conclusion of further MOUs/Agreements.

He also wished Jordan on its National Day and said that the relationship between the two countries is a "testament to a deep-rooted friendship."

Wishing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Jaishankar tweeted, "Best wishes to DPM & FM @AymanHsafadi and the Government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on their National day. Our growing bilateral cooperation are a testament to a deep rooted friendship."

Extending solidarity and cooperation on Africa Day, Jaishankar ensured that India will raise the voice of the Global South.

"On Africa Day, extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all friends and colleagues. May our solidarity and cooperation keep strengthening. India remains committed as a steadfast development partner. And in ensuring that the voice of the Global South continues to be heard," he tweeted.

As low-middle-income countries seek rapid economic development India remains well-placed to be the "Voice of the Global South". India's year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) is also an opportunity for uniting the Global South.

"Respond, Recognise, Respect & Reform to re-energise the world..." Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the four-point mantra at the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India.Stressing that India has always stood for a greater role for developing countries in determining a common future, PM Modi said that India wants globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole, not the kind that leads to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains.

125 countries participated in the virtual summit. These included 29 countries from Latin America & Caribbean, 47 countries from Africa, 7 countries from Europe, 31 countries from Asia and 11 countries from Oceania. (ANI)

