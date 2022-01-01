Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Afghanistan-Tajikstan border on Saturday evening at 6.45 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were felt in Kashmir's Poonch and other areas around the Line of Control.

"Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occured at 6.45.24pm, which was also felt in J&K. Epicenter was Afghanistan- Tajikstan Border. Coordinates: 36.55°N, 71.20E. Depth:216 km," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

