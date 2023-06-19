Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], June 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the south coast of Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake occurred at 07:10:24 IST. Its depth was reported at 10 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 15.41 latitude and 96.37 longitude respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 07:10:24 IST, Lat: 15.41 & Long: 96.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Near South Coast of, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

