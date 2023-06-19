Mexico City [Mexico], June 19 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit off the coast of Central Mexico, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 02:00:20 IST, Lat: 22.87 & Long: -108.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off Coast of Central, Mexico," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

